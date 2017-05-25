Rocket Lab Makes History With Its New Zealand Rocket Launch

Rocket Lab has successfully completed the first launch of its new miniature rocket.

The test flight for the first of its two-stage Electron rocket took place at 12:20 a.m. Eastern Time. The rocket was able to reach space and the team behind it were celebrating the achievement. It took off from a commercial spaceport in the Mahia peninsula in New Zealand.

The Electron rocket is a small one that only stands about 56 feet tall. It isn’t being designed to carry people into space, but rather small satellites. This allows it to bring a payload of 330 lbs up to 331 miles above Earth so that the satellites can reach orbit. It gets its power from 3D-printed engines.

While the test today was good news for Rocket Lab, it isn’t going ahead with a second test immediately. Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck says that there is loads of data to go through from the first test. He notes that even with a positive first test, the company will still want to spend a couple of months going over the information so they can make improvements, reports Space.com.

Despite reaching space in its first test, the Electron rocket launch wasn’t without its disappointments. The launch was actually supposed to have the rocket reach orbit, but it just missed that goal. However, Rocket Lab has two more tests planned for 2017 to sort the issue out before it starts commercial flights.

“Reaching space in our first test puts us in an incredibly strong position to accelerate the commercial phase of our program, deliver our customers to orbit, and make space open for business,” the Rocket Lab CEO told The Verge.