R.I.P. Roger Moore: 7 Things to Remember About the Iconic ‘James Bond’ Actor

Roger Moore, the British actor that played James Bond, has passed away.

News of Roger Moore’s passing was announced by his family via a Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) post. The Tweet came from Moore’s official Twitter account. It reads as follows:

“With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated.”

An official statement concerning Roger Moore’s death was also included with the Tweet. In this statement, the James Bond actor’s children say that their father passed away while in Switzerland. Moore’s death was caused by a “short but brave battle with cancer.”

The children of Roger Moore say that they will be focusing on supporting Kristina, Moore’s wife, during this time of grief. They also say that there will be a private funeral for their father. The funeral will take place in Monaco.

Here are a few things to remember about Roger Moore.

He was a Unicef Ambassador.

Moore played the role of James Bond in seven films.

He was the second actor to play Bond and replaced Sean Connery in the role.

The first James Bond movie that he played in was 1973’s Live and Let Die.

The actor was born on Oct. 14, 1927 in London, England.

His early life as an actor saw him appear as background character in several films in the late 1940s.

His rise to fame really took off after he appeared in The Saint as Simon Templar.

