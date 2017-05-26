Same-Scoop Ban: Why Ben & Jerry’s Is Refusing to Sell Two Scoops of the Same Flavor

Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s is fighting for marriage equality in Australia by banning customers from ordering two scoops of the same flavor. The company is a unit of Unilever plc (ADR) (NYSE: UL )

The ban, by all 26 Ben & Jerry’s stores down under, is part of a campaign to push for swift action on marriage equality by Australia’s parliament. The company is well known for its corporate activism, with a track record of supporting same-sex marriage legislation in countries around the world. It introduced a new flavor — I Dough, I Dough — in celebration of the U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing same-sex marriages.

“It is time to stand up for fair and equal rights for all by letting our leaders know that we demand Marriage Equality!,” according to a statement release by the ice cream maker on Thursday. “Imagine heading down to your local ice cream shop to order your favorite two scoops of Cookie Dough in a waffle cone, only to find out you’re not allowed,” the company said.

Polling conducted after last year’s Australian federal elections showed that over 62% of voters support legalizing same-sex marriage. Coinciding with the ban, Ben & Jerry’s has placed postcard boxes for customers to send protests to their representatives.

Ben & Jerry’s joined more than 1,200 companies and organizations, including AirBnB, Quantas and major sports clubs, calling for marriage equality in Australia.