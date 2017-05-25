This Year Is Going to Be Terrible for Sears Holding Corp (SHLD) Stock Holders

It’s no secret that the retail sector is undergoing a major shift that has left big-box department stores scrambling to keep up with the competition. However the struggles of companies like J C Penny Company Inc (NYSE: JCP ) and Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M ) pale in comparison to what Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ) is up against. Sears is quite literally at the end of its rope. The company’s massive debt load coupled with its failure to make any real progress with its online presence or physical store foot traffic has put it in a terrible position for the future.

Investors should stay far, far away from Sears stock, because the share price is likely heading to zero.

Sears’ Bankruptcy Filing

One of the biggest question marks for SHLD is the firm’s potential to file for bankruptcy in the coming year. The company is bleeding money and it appears to be unable to stem the steady flow of cash out the door.

The past few quarters have seen Sears lose hundreds of thousands of dollars, pushing the firm further and further away from paying off its huge debt mountain, so why hasn’t the company filed yet?

While you can’t be certain about the timeline for Sears’ bankruptcy filing, there’s a pretty good chance it’s coming some time after July 10. The firm’s CEO Eddie Lampert used his hedge fund to buy several dozen Sears stores to form a REIT called Heritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG ). The move was a conflict of interest for Lampert, and U.S. bankruptcy law says that if Sears were to file within two years of that real estate sale, it could be seen as a way for Lampert to get some of the company’s assets off the books in order to keep creditor’s hands off them.

July 10, 2017 will be exactly two years after Sears sold those stores, so if Lampert is planning to file, it will come in the months after that date has passed.

Next Page