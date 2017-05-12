I Hope You Got Out of Sears Holding Corp (SHLD) Stock, Because It’ll Get Worse

I rarely encourage people to use their own perception as an analytical tool. As a former debate champion, I despise introspective arguments. No one individual is an arbiter of any important issue. Yet when it comes to discussing Sears Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHLD ) and the sustainability of SHLD stock, I have one response. Please visit your local Sears store and tell me what you see.

The risk, of course, is that you are local to the only Sears store bustling with demand. But chances are, your experiences are like mine. Adjectives that float into my head when I visit the embattled brand are typically “sad,” “lonely” and “dirty.” What makes it worse is that the only Sears in my area is located in an extremely affluent area. How can I invest in SHLD stock when they can’t spruce up a store that former presidential candidate Mitt Romney might visit?

As I mentioned in my last write-up for Sears stock, I get why people took the plunge. At its peak, SHLD soared to a nearly 54% gain against the January opener. If you pulled a Harry Houdini, the trough-to-peak profit was a massive 160%. That was over the course of a mere two months. I can only imagine the riches accrued from speculative options trading.

But now, the fun is over. SHLD stock lost more than 10% last month. Since April 20, shares stumbled 32% in the markets. The besieged retailer is still up 1.6% year-to-date, an impressive haul considering the circumstances. That might give hope to speculators, or those who feel they missed the boat the first time around.

My idea? Please miss this boat again.

Sears Is Stuck to an Ugly market

Forget the fact that no analysts want to stick their necks out for SHLD stock, although it is a worry. Even the worst stinker has somebody pining for it. Look at J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP ). Their market value has sunk 42% YTD. Why does anyone even pretend to like JCP? Yet, people are surprisingly bullish on its long-in-the-tooth recovery.

