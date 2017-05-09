Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD) Stock Should Have Liquidated Long Ago

If time could be reversed, the fundamentals of embattled big-box retailer Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD) would look fantastic.

A decade ago, Sears logged $50.7 billion in sales, $826 million in net income ($5.63 per share), and free cash flow of nearly $1 billion ($6.35 per share). Last year, sales came in at $22.2 billion, and profits and cash flow have been negative since 2012. Sears stock has fallen from $142 in April 2007 to less than $10 currently.

How much time Sears stock has left is anyone’s guess. In the movie “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” the main character started off as an elderly man and aged in reverse. It’s too bad Sears doesn’t have that option, and recently indicated that its time as a going concern could be limited.

Corporations have an indefinite life, and healthy ones operate as going concerns, or with limited worry they will go bankrupt. On March 21 of this year, Sears filed its 10-K annual report with the SEC and stated in the filing that “substantial doubt exists related to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern.”

This is a big problem, and the fact that Sears’ accountants required management to make the above statement calls into question the company’s ability to avoid bankruptcy. As of the end of January, Sears reported $4.2 billion in total borrowings.

Last year, Sears lost $2.2 billion, and sales have continued to plummet. Interest expense is only about $400 million per year, but there comes a point where losing so much money for so long ceases to make sense. Last year, Sears closed 37 namesake stores and 206 Kmart locations, the other embattled chain that Sears had the unfortunate ambition to acquire back in 2004. Sears Holdings had nearly 3,800 stores 10 years ago, but it’s now down to less than 1,400 today.

Is There any Value in Sears Stock?

It’s well known that the real estate Sears operates has significant value. What can be attributed to Sears stock doesn’t look significant any longer. Instead, management has steadily sold off valuable assets to try and stay afloat.

Back in 2015, the company entered into three different real estate transactions in an effort to get some liquidity out of its real estate. These deals were with General Growth Properties, now known as GGP Inc (NYSE:GGP), Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG), and Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC). Sears received a combined $429 million and 50% stake in each of the three joint ventures it set up.

