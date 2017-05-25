Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD) Leads Six Notable Investor Filings

There were six notable investor filings over the past days. Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ) is the largest company of interest.

When a person or group of persons acquires beneficial ownership of more than 5% of a company’s equity securities, they are required to file a Schedule 13D or 13G with the SEC.

If these groups intend to influence management into changing the business strategy, they are considered “activist” investors.

There is considerable academic research that suggest activist investors contribute to excess returns in equities in the subsequent twelve months after the event.

Investors that acquire 10% or more of a company’s shares, or that gain a board seat, are considered insiders by the SEC and are subject to stricter insider trading filing requirements.

New Passive Investor 13G Filings

Investors that acquire more than 5% of the shares of a company but have no intention of influencing management are considered passive investors and must file a 13G.

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE ) – First Eagle Investment Management, LLC has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 8.11% ownership stake in Identiv.

Dynatronics Corp. (NASDAQ: DYNT ) – ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 10.77% ownership stake in Dynatronics.

Amended Activist Investor 13G Filings

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ) – ESL PARTNERS, L.P. has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 56.50% ownership stake in Sears Holdings. This is an increase of 1.07% from their previous filing.

Xenith Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBKS ) – Carlyle Group Management L.L.C. has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting an updated ownership stake in Xenith Bankshares.

Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE: KODK ) – BlueMountain Capital Management, LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 1.20% ownership stake in Eastman Kodak. This is a decrease of 89.29% from their previous filing.

Tredegar Corp. (NYSE: TG ) – GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 2.19% ownership stake in Tredegar. This is an increase of 39.49% from their previous filing.

