Should You Buy Sears Holding Corp (SHLD) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

Sears Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ) sure is a controversial stock. Many people have said that Sears has been a dead company for many years now, and yet Sears stock continues to be alive and kicking.

Yes, the trajectory is ever-lower, with SHLD stock down from the $20s as recently as mid-2015 to the single digits now. But short sellers riding Sears stock to zero keep getting surprised.

Most recently, the stock exploded from $6 in February to $14 in April.

Sears stock has slumped again in May, as retail earnings reports have triggered a bloodbath in the sector. But with short interest still high, is another big trade setting up for Sears stock?

SHLD Stock Cons

High Bankruptcy Risk: S&P Global’s Market Intelligence unit put out a report in April highlighting the retail stores that face the highest risk of bankruptcy over the next year. S&P’s model determined that there is a 23.8% chance of Sears going bankrupt over the next year — top of the list. According to that report, the next likeliest firm to declare bankruptcy over the next year is DGSE Companies, Inc. (NYSEMKT: DGSE ). However, DGSE only runs a 14.9% chance of failing over the next year. SHLD stock is uniquely risky.

Adding insult to injury, Sears spin-off Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc (NASDAQ: SHOS ) is also listed among the ten firms most likely to fail this year. Given the overwhelming bankruptcy risk, SHLD stock seems like an aggressive bet here, well off its 52-week low. If you want to go dumpster-diving, at least wait until vultures are circling.

Bankruptcy Coming in July?: Bears have long argued that Sears’ insiders are dividing up the company to seize assets rather than letting them go to rightful creditors. A big part of this came with the sale and leaseback of the real estate for many of Sears’ stores.

Two years ago, on July 8, 2015, Sears made a $2.7 billion deal with Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG ) to sell them a great deal of Sears real estate. Creditors have argued that this deal represented unfair insider self-dealing to take the real assets out of Sears and leave creditors with an empty vessel. Bankruptcy law protects creditors to a degree — there is a two-year lookback period for so-called fraudulent conveyance. In English, that means that if a company going bankruptcy sells off assets, creditors can go back and reclaim them. This lookback period will end in July of this year; many have suggested that Sears is merely keeping the lights on until July 10, when it can file bankruptcy without being subject to its SRG deal blowing up. Insiders, of course, own lots of SRG stock and would be hurt if lawyer’s unwound the deal with Seritage.

Sales Collapsing: Combining Sears and Kmart sales, the company has witnessed catastrophic volume declines in recent years. In 2015, same-store sales plunged 14%. In 2016, things barely improved; sales dove another 12%.

The company is struggling to even keep the shelves stocked as more and more suppliers don’t want to take a risk on Sears anymore. The company has no buzz, and shoppers have moved on. A turnaround stock needs some catalyst. Sears can’t survive in the long run, as sales keep plunging double-digits every year.

