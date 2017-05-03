Secret Starbucks Drinks 2017: What Is In a Narwhal Frappuccino?

There’s a new secret Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) drink in store.

The Narwhal Frappuccino is the latest creation by the coffee giant, featuring a tasty combination of traditional coffee or ice cream flavors with some citrusy madness to quench your thirst.

Famous Starbucks blogger Modern Barista is the genius behind the new beverage, which the Internet has been asking about despite the fact that it’s not on the normal company menu–you have to specially ask for it in order to get it.

Popular blogger Starbucks Melody shared what’s inside the Narwhal Frappuccino: it contains blended strawberry lemonade, vanilla bean powder and, of course, the company’s signature whipped cream.

In order to ask for it, you can simply say you want a lemonade with strawberry flavoring blended with ice. Jocelyn Freeman is the Modern Barista, and she is also the creator of the now-popular Mermaid Frappuccino.

That drink is quite sugary as well as it contains vanilla bean powder that was mixed with blended black blackberries and matcha powder. It has a purple and green color.

Meanwhile, the Narwhal Frappuccino has a pink color to it that is stylish and soothing (like a strawberry blonde hairdo, unlike the hot pink of the Unicorn Frappuccino).

SBUX stock is down 0.1% Wednesday.