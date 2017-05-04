Sell Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Stock Until It Chills With All the Debt!

If you want to understand what Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) is all about — and why I would never buy it for my stock advisory newsletter, The Liberty Portfolio — you have to have a clear understanding of Netflix’s financials. That, in turn, means having a clear understanding of the NFLX business model.

You should forget what Netflix used to be, which was a dumb pipe that delivered content; first via DVD through the mail, and now increasingly through streaming. At the time, NFLX stock was a problematic investment because Netflix wasn’t, well, Netflix, without content.

Understanding NFLX Stock

That meant CEO Reed Hastings had to pay for content. So the studios demanded a lot of money to access that content, and because everyone knew what the financials were for NFLX stock, they could just bleed Netflix dry of free cash flow every quarter.

As I wrote long ago, every studio and content creator would eventually have their own streaming service at some point. It is the most efficient way to monetize content, although licensing it to third-party websites may make sense in some cases.

Once streaming services started to grow, Netflix had to pivot from the distribution business model. If it had some kind of proprietary method of streaming, then it would make all the sense in the world to invest in it. That’s not the case.

So Netflix moved increasingly into original productions. At first, it did so modestly. It did this to become a kind of value-add, to show it was worth owning because it offered some original quality programming. It also would mean it wasn’t as reliant upon third-party content. Since streaming is now ubiquitous, however, it has had to throw itself headlong into original production, which is very expensive.

Not only has Netflix moved into that arena, it has moved into that arena in a very big way. It produces a ton of content, with the idea that it wants to compete with HBO and Showtime and other pay TV outlets.

The math then becomes simple: Netflix must earn more in subscription fees than it spends on production and running the actual company. If it does that, it has free cash flow. It it doesn’t, it must raise additional capital via debt or equity markets to continue to finance content and operations.

