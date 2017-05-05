Sell Under Armour Inc (UAA) Stock and Buy Nike Inc (NKE) Stock Instead

Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA ) are soaring higher today after the athletic apparel company posted better-than-expected first-quarter results, but I don’t really understand the move higher. It was only a slight beat on the top and bottom, the guidance remained unchanged, footwear sales are flat-lining, North American revenues are actually down and the valuation on UAA stock remains rich.

Source: Shutterstock

There isn’t much supporting the rally.

I think investors should ditch UAA stock and pick up Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE ) stock instead.

Here’s why.

Under Armour Is No Nike

For a while, the Under Armour hype story was that UAA was going to morph into the next NKE.

That couldn’t be farther from the truth, and recent quarterly numbers prove that.

Under Armour reported that total revenues rose 7% in the quarter. That is a pretty similar growth rate to the 5% sales growth Nike experienced last quarter. The big difference, though, is that Under Armour’s quarterly sales totaled $1.1 billion. Nike’s were $8.4 billion. So despite Nike selling roughly 7.5 times more stuff than Under Armour, the two are growing at very comparable rates.

In fact, when Nike’s revenues were running around $1.1 billion per quarter back in 1995, revenues were up 29% year-over-year.

That is much more than 7%.

In North America specifically, Under Armour is actually ceding market share to Nike despite having sales that are less than one-fourth the size of Nike’s revenues. Under Armour reported that North America revenue dropped 1% in the quarter to $870 million. Meanwhile, Nike reported that North America revenue rose 3% to nearly $3.8 billion last quarter.

This is a scary warning sign for UAA stock. Under Armour’s revenues in North America are already acting saturated at such an early point. That doesn’t bode well for Under Armour’s international growth story.

Growth in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and Asia-Pacific has been on fire for Under Armour. EMEA revenues rose 55% in the quarter while Asia-Pacific revenues rose 60%. That is much better than NKE, which reported a 4% rise in Western Europe sales, a 1% rise in Central and Eastern Europe sales, and a 9% rise in Greater China sales.

