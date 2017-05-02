Shopify Inc (US) (SHOP) Earnings: 10 Things to Know

Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE: SHOP ) has released its earnings report for the first quarter of 2017.

Source: Shopify

Here are a few things to know about Shopify Inc (US)’s earnings report for the first quarter of the year.

The company reported revenue of $127.4 million for the first quarter of the year.

This represents a 75% increase from its revenue reported during the same time last year.

It also comes in above Wall Street’s revenue estimate of $121.63 million for the quarter.

Losses per share reported by the company in the first quarter of 2017 was 4 cents.

This is better than its losses per share of 6 cents from the first quarter of 2016.

Analysts’ were expecting Shopify Inc (US) to report losses per share of one penny for the quarter.

The cloud service company reported an operating loss of $14.5 million in the first quarter of 2017.

The company’s operating loss from the same period of the year prior was $9.7 million.

Net loss reported in the first quarter of the year was $13.6 million.

Shopify Inc (US)’s net loss from the first quarter of the previous year was $8.9 million.

Shopify Inc (US) also released its guidance for the full year of 2017 in its most recent earnings report. The company is expecting revenue for the year to range from $615 million to $630 million. Wall Street is expecting revenue of $600.62 million in 2017.

For the second quarter of 2017, Shopify Inc (US) is expecting revenue to come in between $142 million to $144 million. Analysts are expecting the company to report revenue of $137.03 million for the second quarter of the year.

SHOP stock was up 6% as of noon Tuesday and is up 93% year-to-date.