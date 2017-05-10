Should You Buy Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) has hit almost all the right notes lately. Even a so-so earnings report last week did little to slow down the momentum. Despite an initial sell-off, MSFT stock righted itself and subsequently advanced to new all-time highs. Having finally topped the dot-com high stock price in 2016, Microsoft has at last reached uncharted territory.

However, bears argue that the company’s soft quarter is reflective of mounting headwinds to the business. Profit margins are a real concern. Bulls contend, on the other hand, that advances in the cloud business outweigh the other issues. Let’s take a look at the details.

MSFT Stock Cons

Lackluster Earnings Report: MSFT stock is trading higher now. But, investors initially gave Microsoft’s earnings release a mixed reception. Microsoft surprised investors by missing the consensus revenue estimates for the first time since 2014.

Surface sales disappointed in particular, plunging 25%. While this unit has faced more competition as of late, the rate of decline still surprised analysts. The company also guided revenue for this quarter at slightly below the Street’s estimates. The earnings report had plenty of good news as well, but the overall tone wasn’t as strong as you’d expect for a stock trading at all-time highs.

Falling Margins: Microsoft has grown new business divisions successfully. However, we shouldn’t lose track of the fact that Microsoft’s profitability is on an inexorable decline. Selling pre-installed or boxed software provided huge margins. The sorts of businesses Microsoft can grow now simply won’t be similar cash cows.

Consider the cloud business. Microsoft has done a great job building it out. But, it is subject to intense competition. Microsoft faces numerous well-funded competitors. For its core legacy businesses such as Windows and Office, Microsoft simply dominated the market.

Microsoft’s operating margin peaked at 39% around the turn of the decade. It dipped below 30% a couple years ago, and most recently has fallen to 24%. Given that net revenue hasn’t been rising that quickly, net income has actually fallen slightly since 2008. In that year, Microsoft earned 17.7 billion dollars, while by comparison, it earned 16.8 billion in 2016.

Rather Expensive Stock: MSFT stock is now trading at 30x trailing earnings. That is really pricey. Assuming analysts are correct about the future, the company will be at 22x earnings next year. That’s better. But, it is still a high price for a company whose core profit stream is a stable low-to-no growth legacy business.

Yes, Microsoft has rapidly escalating new revenue channels. However, as explained above, to a degree, it is replacing high-profit margin sales with low profit-margin sales. This lack of earnings growth makes the stock increasingly more expensive over the years.

While the company keeps raising its dividend, as of yet it hasn’t added the profits necessary to back it up. Investors have good reason to be optimistic for Microsoft’s more revolutionary ventures. But, so far, they simply haven’t converted into much profitability. Until they do, MSFT stock will look expensive, priced on future expectations rather than current successes.

MSFT Stock Pros

Big Cloud Growth: It’s easy to think of Microsoft as a Windows and Office play. They certainly make plenty of money on those products. However, Microsoft has shown surprising ability to get ahead of trends in recent years.

The cloud is the latest big win for the company. The commercial cloud business has now reached a $15 billion annualized run rate, according to the recent earnings report. That figure is up 50% compared to last year. Profit margins are also on the incline for this unit. Given the generous amount of value investors have assigned Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and its web services division, it’s easy to see how Microsoft’s exploding cloud revenue can power MSFT stock even higher.

