Should You Buy Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (TEVA) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

You would be forgiven for thinking Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA ) has profoundly bad luck. It seems everything that could go wrong for the company pretty much has over the past year. TEVA stock, which traded as high as $54 last summer, is now down to $31.

Remarkably enough, management doesn’t seem to have committed many grave errors. Teva finds itself largely guilty of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Yet, just because the situation has already gotten bad doesn’t mean it can’t get worse. Will Teva manage to reverse its sinking fortunes, or should you sell now, before TEVA stock goes even lower?

TEVA Stock Cons

Copaxone Threatened: While Teva Pharmaceuticals is a generic pharma company, it does benefit from some branded patented drugs as well. Copaxone has delivered huge profits to Teva over the years. The multiple sclerosis drug still makes up 20% of Teva’s profits, even today.

That said, Copaxone faces increasing danger. Already the 20 milligram dose of the original version of Copaxone has gone generic and faces competition. Teva was counting on its 40 milligram version to keep profits going; that version, in theory, is patented until 2030.

However a U.S. patent court struck down several of Teva’s patents related to the 40-milligram Copaxone, and it is unclear if Teva will have any legal methods to restore those patents. If not, Teva could lose close to 20% of its profits in the near future. Teva’s last quarterly results showed Copaxone revenue up 6%, but this could reverse on a dime if the patent issue isn’t resolved favorably.

Dividend In Trouble?: Many people own TEVA stock for its dividend. Teva Pharmaceuticals used to be an amazing dividend growth play. Over the past 10 years, Teva has grown its dividend at a breathtaking compounded rate of 20%/year.

However, the gravy train has come to a halt. The company stopped hiking its dividend in 2015. As the free cash flow stream sputters, it looks increasingly impractical to pay a larger dividend. In fact, more people now speculate that Teva may be forced to cut its dividend if the business doesn’t improve soon. Enjoy the 4.4% dividend yield on TEVA stock for now, but be aware that it may not last forever.

Earnings Stalled Out: Historically, Teva has grown earnings at a fast pace. However, the market has fundamentally changed. In addition to its unique Copaxone problem, Teva is suffering from broader pressures on generic drug pricing.

For many years, generic drug makers could hike prices steadily with little resistance. The U.S. government, among others, is now actively investigating this behavior. The healthcare cost crackdown that Hillary Clinton set in motion on the campaign trail in 2015 continues to bear bitter fruit for many healthcare companies. Just last week, generic drug stocks plunged again following news that the government raided offices of Perrigo Company plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE: PRGO ) as part of a generic drug price-fixing investigation.

TEVA Stock Pros

Very Cheap Stock: TEVA stock bears will say the company can’t grow earnings. Bulls respond with a simple “who cares?” because TEVA stock now trades at just 6.5x 2017 earnings. When you can buy a business that cheaply, not much needs to go right to make big returns.

In an ideal world, Teva would grow earnings. As it is, the business is basically flat for 2017, yet TEVA stock has fallen off a cliff. Even assuming Copaxone revenue dives in 2018, the stock still trades at a single-digit PE ratio if the other divisions merely put up level results. Short sellers run a dangerous game betting against TEVA stock at 6.5x earnings and at multi-year lows.

Next Page