Should You Buy Weibo Corp (ADR) (WB) Stock Before Earnings?

Weibo Corp (ADR) (NASDAQ: WB ) is a true investors’ conundrum. For value folks, this one is tough to touch. For momentum investors and those who like growth, however, WB stock is heaven-sent. And any decision on Weibo is further complicated right now by the fact that the Chinese social media company will report first-quarter earnings before Tuesday’s bell.

That has investors asking themselves a simple question in handicapping Weibo: Is it the next Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) or the next Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR )?

First, let’s get the drawback of Weibo stock — valuation — out of the way.

While value investors typically gag at the first sign of a high valuation or a staggering run, many view a strong stock price as a positive sign. Still, new buyers likely will look at WB’s 54% year-to-date rally and 170% ascent over the past 12 months and get cold feet.

If that doesn’t do the trick, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130 and an insane 21 price-to-sales ratio will probably scream “stay away!”

That’s a lot to grapple with. But there are some positives that help make this kind of buy more palatable — fundamentally and technically speaking.

The Bull Case for Weibo

Let’s look at the charts first.



Click to Enlarge Shares of WB stock are overbought, as shown by the relative strength index (purple circle). That makes buying at current levels difficult to justify. Additionally, the MACD reading (orange circle) is getting high too. It’s not likely at a top yet, but could be near one soon.

With that said, Weibo stock has broken out to new highs, which typically puts a lot of other technical indicators to bed temporarily. With a move over $58 (teal line), Weibo has found nothing but air above it.

This is good news for the bulls. Moreover, while the stock is up considerably over the past 12 months, they’ve consolidated nicely since fall.

On the fundamental side, while WB stock does trade at 130 times trailing earnings, its forward P/E is at a much more reasonable 30. In other words, the Street is expecting significant earnings growth from here, thus the more digestible valuation.

Analysts expect EPS to grow by more than 61% this year, then slow down to “just” 50% in 2018. Over the next five years, EPS growth should average about 64% annually. Additionally, sales are expected to grow an impressive 50% this year and 36% next year.

Those are impressive numbers that investors will miss out on if they simply focus on a couple high valuation metrics. Is Weibo cheap? No. But that kind of growth shouldn’t be.

Bottom Line on WB Stock

So, what’s an investor to do about Weibo before and after Tuesday’s report?

