The S&P 500 is Knocking on the Door of Another Wave of Bullishness

The slow, grinding advance continued on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq Composite once again moving to within reach of the record high it hit just the day before. The composite gained 8.56 points, or 0.14%, to end the session at 6129.14. The S&P 500 didn’t fare quite as well, only gaining 2.71 points, up 0.11%, to close out Wednesday’s trading at 2,399.63. Still, it’s also within sight of its record high of 2,403.87 hit on Tuesday as well.

Energy stocks led the way on Wednesday, gaining 1.29% thanks to crude oil’s 3% advance to a price of $47.51 per barrel. After a long-tailed capitulation bar on Friday, the bullish follow-through this week has been not only convincing, but on healthy volume. Industrial stocks were the laggards, but even so, they weren’t horrifyingly weak. The average industrial name only lost 0.09% of its value on Wednesday.

Interestingly, the day’s biggest individual movers didn’t come from either sector. Snapchat parent company Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) saw its stock lose 25% of its value following dismal Q1 results, and Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) soared 17.8% on its outstanding first quarter numbers.

The unlikely rally for the S&P 500 has now advanced 15.1% since the early November low. Though arguably overdue for a corrective move after six months of mostly uninterrupted gains, stocks have had no problem tacking on more gains, with the bears seemingly never questioning the advance’s sustainability. Certainly not on Wednesday anyway.

For the NYSE, advancers exceeded decliners at a rate of 1.86 to 1.0. Up volume was better than down volume by 3.0 to 1.0. The NASDAQ wasn’t quite as firm, though healthy all the same. Its advancer/decliner ratio was 1.25/1.0, and its bullish volume was 1.36 times as strong as its bearish volume. Overall volume was up yesterday, for a second day in row, suggesting this rally is actually gathering new participants.

It’s hardly the ideal rally. The VIX is not just low … it’s dangerously low. And, the S&P 500 still has not one but two unfilled gaps from late last month that could still be serving as a drag on the bullish undertow.

Yet, meltups can and do happen, and this setup is such a candidate. That is, as unreasonable as it may seem, a move above 2,402 for the S&P 500 could spur another wave of buying from a trading crowd that’s proven more than once it’s not concerned about frothy valuations.

