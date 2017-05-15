Can Staples, Inc. (SPLS) Stock Stand Up Without Office Depot Merger?

Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLS ) is a hard nut to crack. During its heyday — essentially, the entire 1990s decade — you couldn’t find a better investment than SPLS stock. From start to finish, the office supply retailer generated 1,800% in profits. On average, nineties investors could expect nearly 48% in average annual returns.

Fast forward about 12 years, and it became brutally obvious that Staples stock was no longer a Wall Street darling. Even worse, SPLS didn’t look like it would ever regain its throne. With the emergence of e-commerce sites like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), the entire retail landscape was undergoing a paradigm shift.

More significantly, the PC market also changed dramatically. Increasingly, digitalization meant that computer software could be purchased and activated online. The justification for physically driving to an SPLS store was nullified, killing off an important revenue source. Thus, Staples stock began to fall apart.

An often overlooked fact is that the broader office supplies business is doing very well. The producer price index for supply manufacturers has jumped 4% in the past two years. The issue is on the distribution side. There’s just not enough room for everyone, causing recurring headaches for SPLS stock.

Big-box retailers like Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY ) or Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) will sell office supplies, and everything else. Limiting yourself to just a specific sector is an impossible business. That’s why the Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ: ODP ) merger proposal made sense.

Unfortunately, that’s a no-go, and the focus for the upcoming Staples earnings report on Tuesday is what it can do minus the ODP speculative tailwind. Can SPLS stock pull off a positive surprise?

Mixed Atmosphere for the Staples Earnings Report

For its Q1 fiscal 2018 report, analysts forecast an earnings per share target of 17 cents. Not much variance exists for Staples stock. At the low end, the estimate is set at 16 cents, while the high is at 18 cents. Against the year-ago level, the consensus increased by one penny.

Recent Staples earnings reports were mixed. In their fiscal 2017, SPLS stock had bagged one beat, two draws, and one miss. Overall, the markets responded erratically in 2016. SPLS shares had a peak-to-trough differential of 54%. It was a trade only suitable for speculators, given its feast-or-famine nature. For the year, the retailer ended up with a 5% loss.

