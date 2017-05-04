Star Wars Day 2017: ‘May the Fourth Be With You’ Memes

Its Star Wars Day 2017 and that means you can expect to see “May the Fourth Be With You” popping up all over social media.

To help with the celebrations, InvestorPlace has collected a few May The Fourth Be With You memes. You can share these on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram on Star Wars Day to show you love for the series and hopefully get a good laugh out of your friends and family.

Star Wars Day takes place every year on May 4th, which is fairly common knowledge. What some may not know about is the celebrations that take place the day after on May 5th. This day is called Revenge of the Fifth by Star Wars fans. Darth Vader and other memes regarding the dark side of the Force are typically shared on this day.

The first known use of May the Fourth Be With You came during 1979. It was said printed in The London Evening News to congratulate Margaret Thatcher for taking the office of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

While May the Fourth Be With You showed up back in 1979, it wasn’t used as a celebration of the series until much later. The first organized celebration of Star Wars Day took place in 2011 and it has grown since then.