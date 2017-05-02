Starbucks New Drinks: Starbucks Debuts Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) has launched the Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino.

The company’s new creation is a touch classier than its last drink, which is the now-infamous Unicorn Frappuccino that looks like a cup full of sugar, rainbows and fantasy that most of us can’t handle.

However, Starbucks appears to be done with its experimenting for a minute as the company unveiled the Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino, which consists of cocoa and whipped cream.

It is “infused” with mint sugar crystals, then topped with whipped cream and a “dusting of dark cocoa.” The flavor combination is one of the classic ones for a frozen treat as it is reminiscent of everyone’s favorite mint chocolate ice cream.

“We started by thinking of the heydays of summer,” Jennica Robinson, of Starbucks beverage development team, said in a statement. “We were inspired by thoughts of dark starry nights, looking up at the sky with a cool summer breeze.”

Starbucks is doing more than just adding this new beverage as the company announced that it is bringing back a fan favorite in the form of the S’mores Frappuccino.

The move is part of the company’s Happy Hour promotion, which runs from Friday through May 14, offering customers Frappuccinos for half the price between 3 and 6 p.m.

SBUX stock grew 0.1% Tuesday.