7 Stocks to Buy on the Next Big Market Dip

It has been quiet out there. The CBOE Volatility Index — better known as the VIX — just hit its lowest levels since 2007. Moves of even 100 points on the Dow are rare these days, and even most commodities markets have been pretty tame.

Source: Shutterstock

Federal Reserve meetings … bombast from President Donald Trump … European elections that could potentially blow up the European Union … It seems that nothing gets more than a casual shrug from Mr. Market these days.

I’m not complaining, of course. Complaining about a market that’s too calm is like complaining about having too much money or having a wife that’s too young and pretty. We should enjoy this calm while we can because if stock market history has taught us anything, it is that this won’t last forever.

There will be another stock market correction. I can’t tell you when, of course. For all I know, it might be starting today. But when it comes, it pays to be ready for it by having cash on hand and by knowing what you want to buy ahead of time.

So today, I’m going to make a list of seven stocks I’d love to snap up during the next stock correction. All are fantastic stocks I’d be happy owning for years, if not forever. But most are still looking a little stretched at this point, so be patient and wait for your moment.

