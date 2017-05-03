7 Stocks to Sell Thanks to TERRIBLE Seasonality

Could it be that easy, really??? “Sell in May and Go Away!” We hear it every year now, and I’m sure that there are many investors who think they should just pull the trigger and follow one of the simplest rules on Wall Street.

Well, you know how much we love the data here, so we got to work to look at the stocks, within the S&P 500, where this simple rule may apply.

The results were exactly as we expected. There are stocks within the S&P 500 with past performance that suggests that they are toxic during the early days of summer. Let’s put it into perspective….

The S&P 500 itself has averaged a return of 0.6% for the month of May over the last five years. Believe it or not, that’s only slightly below average. Looking at it on a year-by-year basis, the broad market index has been up four years and down only one during these months of May.

The table below displays 15 companies that our data models identified as “Sell in May” stocks. This was based on the number of years each company has seen selling (consistency) and the degree of decline.

Interestingly, the stocks have a focus on retail and energy/utilities, which has implications for these sectors. We’ll cover that in another piece for you though.

On to the top seven that we would avoid this May due to their terrible seasonality…

