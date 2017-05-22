Taco Bell (YUM) Again Readies Taco Give-Away for NBA Road-Team Wins

Taco Bell (NYSE: YUM ) is re-upping on its NBA promotion that may score free tacos across America .

The fast food chain has again paired up with the basketball league to give out free tacos next month if either team wins a game as a visitor.

The 2017 NBA Finals begin June 1 on ABC. If the road team wins Game 1, 2, or 3, participating U.S. Taco Bell locations will give away free Doritos Locos Tacos on June 13 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (local time). If the road team wins Game 4, 5, 6,or 7, the free taco time will be on June 20 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (local time).

The taco shells are made from Doritos nacho cheese-flavored chips produced by PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP ) unit Frito-Lay.

The 2017 “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” campaign follows the brand’s highly successful NBA partnership for the 2016 Finals, in which the Golden State Warriors won Game 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers while on the road in Cleveland, winning free tacos for America. The Warriors and the Cavaliers are rolling through their respective conference finals, according to sports website Bleacher Report.

The NBA Finals will end on June 18 if the series goes to Game 7.

YUM stock is up 1% today.