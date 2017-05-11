Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Leads 30 Notable Investor Filings

When a person or group of persons acquires beneficial ownership of more than 5% of a company’s equity securities, they are required to file a Schedule 13D or 13G with the SEC.

If these groups intend to influence management into changing the business strategy, they are considered “activist” investors. There is considerable academic research that suggest activist investors contribute to excess returns in equities in the subsequent twelve months after the event.

Investors that acquire 10% or more of a company’s shares, or that gain a board seat, are considered insiders by the SEC and are subject to stricter insider trading filing requirements.

Investors that acquire more than 5% of the shares of a company and intend to influence management are considered activist investors and must file a 13D, and investors that acquire more than 5% of the shares of a company but have no intention of influencing management are considered passive investors and must file a 13G.

Here are 20 recent notable filings:

New Passive Investor Filings

AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR ) – GATE CITY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 6.65% ownership stake in AMREP.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: FRGI ) – PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 15.30% ownership stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group. This is an increase of 537.50% from their previous filing.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH ) – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 13.20% ownership stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings. This is an increase of 24.53% from their previous filing.

Liberty Media, Formula One Group Series A (NASDAQ: FWONA ) – FMR LLC has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 10.89% ownership stake in Liberty Media, Formula One Group Series A.

Amended Activist Investor Filings

Differential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DFBG ) – Tengram Capital Associates, LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 0.00% ownership stake in Differential Brands Group. This is a decrease of 100.00% from their previous filing.

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) – H PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 14.10% ownership stake in Tempur Sealy International. This is an increase of 25.89% from their previous filing.

SSunOpta, Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: STKL ) – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 12.60% ownership stake in SunOpta. This is an increase of 0.24% from their previous filing.

VMWare, Inc. (NYSE: VMW ) – Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 81.80% ownership stake in VMWare. This is a decrease of 0.49% from their previous filing.

VMWare, Inc. (NYSE: VMW ) – Dell Technologies Inc has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 81.80% ownership stake in VMWare. This is a decrease of 0.37% from their previous filing.

Starrett (L.S.) Co (NYSE: SCX) – GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 0.65% ownership stake in Starrett (L.S.) Co..

State National Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNC ) – Ledbetter Terry Lee has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 17.00% ownership stake in State National Companies. This is an increase of 8.97% from their previous filing.

Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp (NYSE: SBY ) – KESSLER IRVIN R has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 0.00% ownership stake in Silver Bay Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 100.00% from their previous filing.

Revlon Inc (NYSE: REV ) – MacAndrews & Forbes Inc. has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 79.10% ownership stake in Revlon. This is an increase of 2.06% from their previous filing.

