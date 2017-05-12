Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock's Solar Roofs Are Great, But Can't Hide SEC Worries

Elon Musk’s vision for Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA ) was always to be an everything green energy company. Since the buyout of Musk’s other green pet project SolarCity, TSLA has moved ever closer to realizing the dream of being the world’s one-stop shop for renewable and green technology. Solar and the ability to store energy has become one of the primary focuses of Tesla and is right up there with its electric vehicle aspirations.

So when TSLA and Musk recently announced that SolarCity would soon be selling a significant advancement in the world of photovoltaics earlier than scheduled, investors should be cheering. But the reality is that there is something potentially more sinister going on in Tesla’s solar operations.

For investors buying into the Tesla miracle, this latest blow has some grave consequences and can’t be ignored.

A Mixture of Solar News at Tesla

One of the most highly anticipated pieces of TSLA’s SolarCity ambitions has been the concept of a full solar roof.

Since acquiring SolarCity, Tesla has been working on a way to make solar panels more accessible to retail consumers. Last year, it debuted its solar tile concept — which basically would replace a regular shingled roof with hundreds of glass tiles designed to soak up the sun’s rays and convert them into usable energy. The shingles have three layers — a high-efficiency solar cell, a masking film and a top layer of tempered glass.

After a few months of false starts, the concept is ready to go live, and TSLA announced that it is finally taking preorders for these solar tiles. That’s great news, and under Musk’s estimates, the solar roof tiles could send plenty of orders and revenues Tesla’s way over the next few years.

Naturally, investors rejoiced over the announcement and sent TSLA stock up over 1% on the news.

But perhaps investors in Tesla forget that the SEC just opened up an investigation into the company with regards to reporting solar cancellations less than a week ago.

The SEC wants to know whether or not, TSLA and a few other solar installers were sufficiently and accurately disclosing the number of customers who cancelled contracts for home solar systems after they signed up. A few solar companies do give hard numbers, but many — including SolarCity — have only reported that the number of cancellations have increased and not given specific numbers or many details.

After speaking to former insiders at SolarCity, the Wall Street Journal reported that just before the solar installer was sold to Tesla, the number of customers backing out of contracts before solar panels could be installed was about 50%.

