Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (TEVA) Stock Still Has a Chance

The year for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA ) has certainly been awful, with the shares off about 14%. Yet last year was even worse: TEVA stock plunged from $56.44 to $31.15.

But this week, we should get a better idea about the situation. Before the markets open tomorrow, Teva Pharmaceuticals will report its first-quarter results.

The consensus estimate is that revenues will come in at $5.69 billion, up from $5 billion on a year-over-year basis. The main reason for the 13.8% jump is likely from the impact of the mega acquisition of Actavis Generics business.

As for the earnings on TEVA stock, the forecast is for $1.17 per share, compared to last year’s $1.36.

Now there seems to be a good chance for a beat — on both the top and bottom lines. Keep in mind that Teva Pharmaceuticals tends to be conservative with its guidance. For example, during the previous earnings report, the company was able to exceed expectations.

And besides, there has been mostly negative news surrounding TEVA stock — so the bar has been set fairly low. Oh, and it also helps that other pharma operators have shown improvement, such as Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX ) and Allergan plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE: AGN ).

Main Factors to Consider With Teva Pharmaceuticals

OK, then what will be the main factors that investors in Teva Pharmaceuticals will look for in the upcoming earnings report? Well, let’s take a look:

Balance Sheet: Because of the aggressive M&A strategy, TEVA stock has a massive debt load behind it, at about $39.38 billion. There is also only about $2 billion in the bank.

Keep in mind that the company has indicated it wants to find ways to cut this back. So investors in TEVA stock will want to get more of a detailed plan, such as with any asset sales and cost-cutting programs.

Status of Copaxone: This is Teva Pharmaceuticals’ biggest selling drug, which is a treatment for multiple sclerosis. It accounts for nearly a fifth of the overall revenues and about 35% of the profits.

Unfortunately, the drug has seen quite a few setbacks. First of all, the U.S. government has denied various patents on Copaxone. Next, Novartis AG (ADR) (NYSE: NVS ) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA ) have an alternative treatment.

So if there is ongoing deterioration, it could mean further pressure on TEVA stock.

