Amazon (AMZN) briefly touches $1,000 per share for the first time >>> READ MORE
Home > Stock Picks > Stocks to Buy >

The 3 Best Marijuana Stocks to Buy

The global cannabis industry is booming, and these three marijuana stocks are among the best ways to play the plant

  |  By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor
    View All  

The cannabis industry is one which has seen significant growth of late due to increasingly loosening regulations worldwide with respect to the green commodity. And in turn, many marijuana stocks have made investors a mint.

In the United States, many large private companies dominate the industry, with fewer publicly listed companies available than other countries around the world due to legal restrictions and differing federal versus state laws relating to cannabis.

Today, I want to look at three up-and-coming publicly listed marijuana stocks that are headquartered either here or abroad, but all of which are available to U.S. investors. Naturally, these three have significant risks given their size and the uncertain cannabis market, but they all also have outstanding potential upside as well.

If you have a stomach for risk, feel free to continue.

Next Page

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, http://investorplace.com/2017/05/the-3-best-marijuana-stocks-to-buy/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC