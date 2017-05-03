The 5 Most Promising Stocks To Watch In 2017 (JNJ, GWPH, HDSN, PETX, GHII)

2017 may well go down in history as the best year the stock market has ever witnessed. But it could also be remembered as the year the roaring bull market ended and the economy plunges into dark days.

While no one knows which outcome the rest of the year will bring, investors can prepare for any situation by investing in the major themes of this year.

The biggest theme dictating which stocks to watch in 2017 is uncertainty. Despite the massive bull market of 2016, many investors believe the major index ceiling has been set. Should this prove to be the case, consumer staple stocks make sense. Even if the market continues higher, these stocks can make a great addition to your portfolio.

Next, regulatory changes are on the forefront. 2017 has proven to be a year of transition, both in the world of taxation and the social space. One of the most dramatic changes is the acceptance of and decriminalization of marijuana in the medical sector, and some places for recreational use.

An ongoing megatrend that will very likely to continue in 2017 is pet ownership. Not only do consumers own more pets, but they are also spending more on them.

The final major theme I have identified is the environment. Firms focused on cleaning up the earth, recycling, and green energy are experiencing renewed interest in 2017.

With tall this in mind, let’s take a look at these five stocks to keep on your radar…

