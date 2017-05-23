Why the Bull Market in CEFs Is Really Different This Time

Closed-end funds are absolutely crushing the S&P 500.

So far in 2017, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: SPY ) is up 7.8%, including dividends. That’s impressive considering the geopolitical calamities, unpredictable moves from the White House, economic uncertainty and rising interest rates the market is facing.

But what’s even more impressive is that over 200 closed-end funds (CEFs) are up even more than that.

Let’s take a look at our new CEF Insider research service’s proprietary Total CEF Index.

Of the 500 funds it covers, almost half (229) are beating the S&P 500 so far in 2017. And it’s hard to nail down a common thread that ties them all together.

Take the PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE: PGP ), which has soared over 36% in less than five months, largely driven by the bull market in US stocks. But the Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (NYSE: IIF ) is no slouch, either, up 32%, excluding dividends, even though it focuses on Indian equities.

It isn’t just stock-based CEFs getting in on the action: the real estate-focused Alpine Global Premier Property Fund (NYSE: AWP ) is up 23.1%, while the bond-focused PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE: RCS ) has gained 15%.

So what are we to do? Let’s answer that by first looking at what we should not do: get suckered into thinking we can blindly pick any CEF and expect to come out ahead.

I’ve already heard from many readers who are piling into PIMCO funds because of the company’s established brand name.

Sadly, that’s not a winning strategy.

The bond-focused PIMCO High-Income Fund (NYSE: PHK ) is down 2%, and the PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: PMF) is off 5.7%, making it one of the worst-performing CEFs of 2017. So much for going with the big guys!

What about indexing?

Lately, a few exchange-traded funds have emerged to provide broad exposure to CEFs. The First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF Total Return Fund (NASDAQ: FCEF ) is one of them.

And it’s doing okay—up 9%, versus SPY’s 7.8%:

Passive CEF Tracking Delivers a Win … With a Catch



FCEF’s return is mostly in line with the broader CEF market, which has gained 8.1% in 2017, excluding dividends (or 10.5% with dividends included). But that’s because a rising tide is lifting most CEF boats; when that tide turns—as it inevitably will—you can expect the laggards to drag FCEF down with them.

And it’s easy to see how a small group of funds are accounting for much of the gains in CEF land these days: Take a look at the average return for the 500 CEFs in CEF Insider’s Total CEF Index versus the median, as well as the top 100 funds versus the bottom 100:

CEF Winners Win Big



Source: CEF Insider

The 146-basis-point gap between the average and the median tells us that the biggest CEF winners are doing substantially better than the average fund, which means picking the right CEF is absolutely essential to winning in this game.

What the Sectors Say

What about individual sectors of the CEF world?

Turns out there’s a big disconnect here, too.

