3 Cybercrime Stocks to Buy (FTNT, IMPV, PANW)

The hacker group known as Shadow Brokers publicly released a set of tools on the social network platform Medium in April. Called EternalBlue and EternalRomance, the tools allow hackers backdoor access for remote control of infected computers.

While the market hasn’t reacted to the news of the release, Sean Dillon of cybersecurity firm RiskSense Inc. told Bloomberg that these tools are “10-times worse” than recent viruses like the Heartbleed bug that infected computers at Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ: YHOO ) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

We’re talking about government-quality hacking tools — and they’ve just been spammed out to every hacker with an internet connection.

Dillon says the tools are, “the kind of thing [security analysts] see used very rarely on very special, covert cybermissions.” He’s already found computers infected in dozens of clients from startups, government agencies and Fortune 100 companies.

That means it’s only a matter of time before reports of large-scale and sophisticated cyberattacks start flooding the news. When it happens, expect a pop in the shares of cybersecurity companies.

Cybercrime Headline Risks Move To Red Alert

Corporate America prepared for years against the potential for hacker threats related to the Y2K bug. Headlines screamed warnings in 2014 for dangers related to the Heartbleed vulnerability.

But it seems the years between have created complacency in cybersecurity. And this apathy shows in the media: Few news outlets are reporting on the threat from the Shadow Brokers’ release.

The tools, believed to be stolen NSA hacking tools, work on weaknesses in Microsoft’s Windows operating system. While Microsoft has said that some of the security holes have been patched, those patches have to be updated by users or the computers remain vulnerable.

Swiss security firm BinaryEdge reports finding nearly 429,000 infected computers on its April 27 search, four-times as many found just a week before. Another security firm, Recorded Future, has been tracking message traffic about the hacking tools on Russian and Chinese hacking forums, including a released tutorial on how to use the tools.

The lack of media coverage or warnings about the released tools and their sophistication sets could mean that many companies will remain vulnerable. And with so many vulnerable companies and well-equipped hackers, the stage is set a massive series of cyberattacks.

Research firm Cybersecurity Ventures expects more than $1 trillion will be spent on cybersecurity over the five years to 2021, with up to 15% annual growth in spending. Conservative measures put annual losses to cybercrime at $375 billion.

With the Internet of Things (IoT) coming to everything from home thermostats to the cars we drive, cybercrime is only going to get more pervasive. JP Morgan Chase & Co. recently doubled its annual cybersecurity budget to $500 million and the U.S. government has increased its annual budget by more than a third to $19 billion to fight cybercrime in 2017.

The growth in corporate and government spending over the last few years has ballooned sales for cybersecurity companies. Balance sheets are busting with cash and could set off a wave of M&A activity that will further drive investor sentiment for the space.

Let’s look at 3 best-of-breed cybercrime fighters set to surge on the headlines:

