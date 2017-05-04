The Pros and Cons of Shopping Club Memberships

If you’ve never been inside a membership warehouse store — such as Costco or BJ’s — then you’ve probably wondered what the fuss is all about. Sure, friends tell you about the deals they snag at these discount retailers, but you aren’t quite sure if the annual fee is worth the payment. Let’s try to set the record straight.

Membership clubs are essentially large warehouse retailers that you pay an annual fee to join. In exchange for the fee, you gain access to better deals and bulk pricing.

The most popular membership clubs are national chains Sam’s Club, as well as Costco and BJ’s. While prices vary depending on the store and the area of the country in which you live, the average fee is around $50 per year.

As with any sort of membership, there are pros and cons to joining. Until you understand each of these factors, you can’t make an educated decision.

So, let’s take a closer look.

The Pros

Grocery savings. According to research gathered by The Penny Hoarder, prices tend to be 29%-33% lower at membership clubs, on average, than large supermarket chains. As a result, the average family that spends $150 per week at the supermarket can save more than $2,000 per year.

The Cons

Annual fee. For some people, the idea of paying a fee just to have the right to purchase products isn’t particularly enticing. A $50 fee isn’t a lot if you shop there regularly, but can be costly if you only visit a couple of times per year.

The Final Verdict

The jury’s still out on whether shopping club memberships are a smart financial move. It ultimately comes down to your individual situation. If you have a large family and are looking for ways to save money on weekly groceries, the upfront membership fee can be accounted for rather quickly.

However, if you live by yourself and there aren’t any locations nearby, you’ll find that it probably isn’t worth your time or money.

