This Unloved Bond CEF Is Taking Off: Buy MAV Now

Something wonderful happened last week: one of the municipal-bond CEFs I recommended to ContrarianOutlook.com readers more than two months ago raised its dividend.
The Pioneer Municipal High-Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) hiked its payout by over 5%, giving the fund a 5.3% yield.
The stock price caught a lift on the news, bringing it to a 4.3% total return in a little more than two months, outperforming the municipal-bond fund benchmark iShares National Municipal Bond Total Return Fund (NYSEARCA:MUB) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY).
Trouncing Munis and Stocks
The hike came after a series of dividend cuts dragged down the fund’s share price over the last few years:
Falling Yields and Prices
The lower yields didn’t do much to attract new investors, so the fund’s price kept slumping along with the weaker income.
Of course, first-level investors look at charts like this and head for the hills. No one wants to jump into a fund that’s cutting distributions and seeing its price crash, right?
But there’s more to MAV’s story than most people know.