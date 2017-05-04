Thursday’s Vital Data: Apple Inc. (AAPL), Facebook Inc (FB) and Tesla Inc (TSLA)

U.S. stock futures are headed higher this morning, as Wall Street reacts to yesterday’s statement from the Federal Open Market Committee meeting. The Federal Reserve held rates steady at its latest policy meeting, and said that slowing growth in the first quarter was likely transitory. Additionally, French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron continues to poll well, and is expected to win this Sunday’s election, taking pressure off EU stability concerns.

Heading into the open, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 are have risen 0.22%, with Nasdaq-100 futures up 0.32%.

On the options front, Wednesday’s activity arrived in line with the past month’s average, as about 15.7 million calls and 13.3 million puts changed hands yesterday. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio rebounded to 0.69 ahead of the Fed, though the 10-day moving average held at 0.65.

Driving Wednesday’s options activity, corporate earnings were the talk of the day, as Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) offered up “ho hum” second-quarter results, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) topped Wall Street’s expectations and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) put forth a mixed quarter and held off on second-half guidance.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple needed “one more thing” in Tuesday night’s quarterly earnings report. For the quarter, Apple said it earned $2.10 per share, topping expectations for $2.02 per share, but revenue of $52.9 billion came up short of the consensus view for $53 billion. Furthermore, third-quarter guidance was also light, arriving in a range of $43.5 billion to $45.5 billion, versus Wall Street’s mark of $45.6 billion.

CEO Tim Cook capped off the bad news by stating that customers are delaying iPhone purchases and that iPhone sales could lag projections for a second consecutive year.

Still, Apple stock only slipped 0.31% following the report, and options traders appeared to remain faithful to the shares. On Wednesday, more than 2.2 million contracts traded on AAPL stock, hitting a near-term peak in activity. Additionally, calls made up 64% of the day’s take, falling in line with typical daily call volume percentages for the session.

That said, much of this call volume on AAPL may represent the closure of existing positions or rollouts to later months. Why? Because the May put/call open interest ratio has risen this week from 0.83 on Monday to 0.97 today, as puts are added at a faster rate than calls, or, more likely, calls are being liquidated following Tuesday night’s report. Either way, the sentiment picture is taking on a bearish tint for AAPL stock.

