Tilly’s Inc (TLYS) Shares Surge on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE: TLYS ) stock was on the rise Wednesday on positive results in its fiscal first quarter of 2017.

Source: Shutterstock

During its fiscal first quarter of 2017, Tilly’s Inc reported losses per share of one penny. This is better than its losses per share of 10 cents from the same time last year. It also came in above Wall Street’s losses per share estimate of 10 cents.

Tilly’s Inc also reported revenue of $120.95 million in its fiscal first quarter of the year. This is slightly above its revenue of $120.22 million from its fiscal first quarter of 2016. TLYS’ earnings also come in above analysts’ revenue estimates of $114.35 million for the fiscal first quarter of 2017.

Operating loss reported by Tilly’s Inc in its fiscal first quarter of 2017 was $329,000. This is an improvement over the company’s operating loss of $3.97 million from the same period in the previous year.

Tilly’s Inc also reported a net loss of $161,000 during its fiscal first quarter of the year. The specialty retailer reported a net loss of $2.75 million in the fiscal first quarter of the prior year.

Tilly’s Inc also updated its outlook for its fiscal second quarter of 2017 in its most recent earnings report. TLYS is expecting earnings per share for the quarter to range from 3 cents to 7 cents. Earnings per share from the same time last year was 5 cents. Wall Street is expecting the company to report earnings per share of 2 cents for its fiscal second quarter of the year.

TLYS stock was up 16% as of Wednesday morning, but is down 24% year-to-date.