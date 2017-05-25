Top Gun 2: Here Are 5 Things We Know About the Upcoming Sequel

The Navy no longer flies the F-14 Tomcat. Director Tony Scott is dead. And had he remained in the military, Maverick would be seven years away from mandatory retirement. Still, there is always a need for speed.

That means a need for a Top Gun sequel, which was confirmed by actor Tom Cruise in an interview yesterday with Australian morning show Sunrise. The news confirmed a rumor that’s been circulating for more than a year, since producer Jerry Bruckheimer tweeted a photo of him and Cruise, with the message that two had just been discussing “a little Top Gun 2.”

The 1986 film grossed $356 million worldwide, according to IMDB.com. It cemented Cruise’s status as a leading man, box office draw and sunglasses model: After Top Gun was released, sales of Ray-Ban Aviators reportedly went up 40 percent. The shades are now manufactured by Luxottica Group SpA (ADR) (NYSE: LUX ).

For those wondering “where are they now?”, Val “Iceman” Kilmer reprised the voice of K.I.T.T. in the 2008-2009 remake of TV series Knight Rider. Cruise’s Top Gun love interest, Kelly McGillis, never really found another blockbuster role, but continues to act, including her uncredited appearance as Mrs. Joel McKelvey on the 1992 TV movie Perry Mason: The Case of the Fatal Framing.

Cruise is no stranger to sequels, having starred in the Mission: Impossible series and the Jack Reacher films. The installment Jack Reacher: Never Go Back ranked by website Collider.com was recently as one of the 10 bad sequels to great movies.