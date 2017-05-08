Trade of the Day: Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA)

To receive further updates on this Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA ) trade as well as an alert when it’s time to take profits, sign up for a risk-free trial of Power Options Weekly today.

We’ve been in a very strong bull market for the last five years or so, so the saying “Sell in May, and go away” hasn’t held true for a while. However, historically, during the month of May until the end of August, the market in general has been down slightly, and it’s usually one of the worst performing times of the year. While I’m not overly bearish this month, I would still recommend exercising a bit more caution.

Last week was kind of slow, but one of the big stories was the price of WTI crude. Oil is in a negative mode right now, as it just seems to keep dropping. Crude took another steep tumble late last week, and now trades for approximately $46, so I’d stay away from energy stocks that have exposure to oil. In fact, I’m recommending one of them for a bearish trade now: Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA ).

Buy to open the APA Jul 45 Puts (APA170721P00045000) at $1.30 or lower.

InvestorPlace advisor Ken Trester brings you Power Options Weekly, which delivers 5 new options trades and his latest trading advice to you each Friday. It’s the perfect ‘bridge’ between investing in ordinary stocks and the turbocharged world of options trading.



Trester has been trading options since the first exchanges opened in 1973 with a winning streak that goes back to 1984 with money-doubling average annual profits since 1990. Try Power Options Weekly today and receive 2 weeks for the price of 1 for only $19.95.