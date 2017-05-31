EDITOR’S NOTE: Our Chief Technical Analyst Sam Collins is retiring on June 1. Your Daily Trader’s Alert emails will continue uninterrupted, but will feature new analysts going forward. To learn more about the changes click here, and to join our “online going-away party” and wish Sam farewell click here.

First Data Corp (NYSE: FDC ) — This mid-cap information technology company is a global leader in electronic commerce, offering an array of integrated products including next-generation commerce technologies with well-situated point-of-sale channels.

On May 11, Standard & Poor’s raised its 12-month target to $19, up $1, noting that its price-to-earnings ratio, at 12.4X, is lower than its peers at 21X due to First Data’s high but improving debt load. They also raised their 2017 earnings per share estimate to $1.53, an increase of 4 cents and up from $1.32 in 2016. They expect a further increase in EPS to $1.63 in 2018.

FDC reported Q1 earnings of 28 cents, which was in line with estimates, up 17% on lower interest. Revenues increased 1% ($16M above consensus). With strong cash flow and no debt maturities until 2020, S&P forecasts further deleveraging this year. Thus, they have retained a “Four-Star Buy” on FDC stock.

In late August 2016, FDC stock completed a consolidation that began with a golden cross (long-term buy signal), which led to a well-defined bull channel. Price support has fluctuated around its 50-day moving average, now at $15.73. A continuation gap opened early this month at $16 to $16.40, and remains open.

That gap was partially closed at mid-month, but since a near-term CBR Sell signal occurred three days ago, it is probable that the gap will shortly close. That could present an excellent opportunity to buy FDC at $16 with a trading target of $19 for a proposed gain of over 18%.

A stop-loss at $14.75, under the stock’s 200-day moving average, is suggested.



Click to Enlarge

Tell us what you think about this article! Drop us an email at editor@investorplace.com, chat with us on Twitter at @InvestorPlace or comment on the post on Facebook. Read more about our comments policy here.