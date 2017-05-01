Trade of the Day: Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

To receive further updates on this Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL ) trade as well as an alert when it’s time to take profits, sign up for a risk-free trial of SlingShot Trader today.

Today, we’re opening a new bearish trade on Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Oil prices continued to fall last week, breaking through the up-trending support level that has kept them moving higher since last August.

It appears that larger-than-expected builds in gasoline and other distillates, according to the latest EIA report, coupled with strong production from OPEC member nations is weighing on oil and could send oil prices back down to the recent lows of $47 per barrel, or lower. This is putting pressure on HAL as lower oil prices will likely lead to lower activity in the oil sector.

HAL released its quarterly earnings last Monday, beating both revenue and earnings expectations, but the stock failed to rally with the rest of the market.

This tells us that the stock is weak from a relative-strength standpoint and that traders are likely rotating out of the industry. While there is likely to be some short-term support at $45, we are looking for HAL to drop down toward $42.

‘Buy to open’ the HAL June 45 Puts (HAL170616P00045000) for a maximum price of $1.70.

You can learn more about identifying price patterns and using them to project how far you think a stock is going to move in our Advanced Technical Analysis Program.



InvestorPlace advisers John Jagerson and S. Wade Hansen, both Chartered Market Technician (CMT) designees, are co-founders of LearningMarkets.com, as well as the co-editors of SlingShot Trader, a trading service designed to help you make options profits by trading the news. Get in on the next SlingShot Trader trade and get 1 free month today by clicking here.