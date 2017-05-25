Trade of the Day: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Stock Looking Strong

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL ) — This leading builder of luxury homes caters to affluent “move-up” buyers and “empty-nesters.” As of Jan. 31 it was in 321 communities with a focus on growth in coastal states. In mid-March, Standard & Poor’s Capital reiterated its “Four-Star Buy” opinion and raised its target price to $41, up from $38.

They kept EPS estimate for FY 2017 (Oct.) at $3.15 and FY 2018 at $3.40–noting that 10% to 12% growth in FY 2017 is likely in high-end California developments, and that land holdings by Toll Brothers are more valuable those of its peers.

In January, TOL’s backlog of homes to be delivered was up 21% from a year ago, and yesterday TOL stock cashed in, reporting adjusted earnings of 73 cents per share for FQ2 beating S&P’s estimate of 66 cents and Zack’s estimate of 62 cents. TOL also beat Zack’s revenue estimates by almost 9%.

In light of S&P’s FQ 2 earnings and revenues, a target price of $41 appears modest, especially in light of the Census Bureau’s release of February construction that showed housing starts up 13.7% and new permits up 13.5%.

In early December, TOL stock broke from a double top at $32 that had marked the upper limit of a sideways trend in 2016. The breakout resulted in a new bull channel supported by a 50-day moving average, now at $36.50, and a bullish support line at about $36. Although two CBR Sell signals (red dots) appear on May 17 and May 23, they most likely merely represent profit-taking since yesterday’s earnings beat analysts’ estimates. A slight pullback to under $37 should be viewed as an excellent price for traders to take new positions with a price objective of $44. The proposed gain for this trade is over 18%.



Click to Enlarge

EDITOR’S NOTE: Our Chief Technical Analyst Sam Collins is retiring on June 1. Your Daily Trader’s Alert emails will continue uninterrupted, but will feature new analysts going forward. To learn more about the changes click here, and to join our “online going-away party” and wish Sam farewell click here.

Tell us what you think about this article! Drop us an email at editor@investorplace.com, chat with us on Twitter at @InvestorPlace or comment on the post on Facebook. Read more about our comments policy here.