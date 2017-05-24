Trade Facebook Inc (FB) Stock for 900% Profits

Some investors have unfriended Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) since its first-quarter earnings report, but the trend is starting to look more friendly toward the bulls. Traders willing to forgo a bit of instant gratification could be rewarded with a big pot of gold, though. I have a smarter, safer way to participate in a rebound in FB stock that can also deliver big profits.

Let’s take a look.

Earlier this month, Facebook stock received the “sell the news” treatment from investors after it reported Q1 results. The good news? FB easily topped sales and profit forecasts. Even better, Facebook’s monthly average users (MAUs) grew by a stronger-than-expected 4.3%, and should reach a staggering 2 billion users by Q2.

And what about the competition?

While the days of easy mobile growth may be over, Facebook’s WhatsApp product launched only a couple months back has already surpassed Snap Inc.’s (NYSE:SNAP) popular Snapchat app with 175 million daily users.

Facebook isn’t stopping there, either. The social media platform continues to dominate with apps such as Facebook Lite aimed at developing countries, as well as Instagram. New features such as Messenger Day and Facebook Stories are showing early strength, too, and Facebook is on track to continue distancing itself from the competition.

Thus, the post-earnings reaction in FB stock has been curious at best. But that price action has made the stock look more likable for new positions.

FB Stock Chart



Click to Enlarge A look at Facebook’s weekly chart leaves little doubt that the trend is up. In fact, a series of higher highs and higher lows extends for roughly three years.

However, everything isn’t perfectly positive.

Heading into the early May earnings report, Facebook shares were pressing against a longstanding channel line that had done a fair job of alerting traders to counter-trend pullbacks and corrections.

Personally, I was wary of the price action in FB stock and expected lower prices to prevail in the short-term. In fact, I wrote as much back on April 26, along with a creative way to buy shares $138 at no cost if they pulled back as anticipated.

Technically, I was wrong. Facebook proceeded to rally through the channel line over the next few sessions in front of the earnings report.

The earnings beat itself, as mentioned above, resulted in a “sell the news” reaction. But now, the stock has consolidated over the past couple weeks and established a 6% correction. The current pullback pattern could be the pause that refreshes.

The price contraction looks more compelling with last week’s test and bullish reversal of the 50-day simple moving average. But considering that stochastics look less than friendly with an overbought crossover signaling, I would prefer to approach FB stock with a limited-risk spread rather than buying shares outright.

Here’s how.

