Trade of the Day: Home Depot Inc (HD) Stock Constructing More Upside

Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD ) — This retail warehouse chain was last reviewed by me on Jan. 27 with a suggestion that “traders and investors should buy HD at $138 with a target of $156 for a proposed return of about 12%.” The stock made a new high on Tuesday at over $160.

Home Depot sells a variety of home improvement items through a chain of more than 2,275 retail warehouse-type stores in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The company is on a Jan. 31 fiscal year. Standard & Poor’s raised their fiscal year 2018 earnings estimate to $7.20, up 2 cents as a result of HD’s April quarter EPS of $1.67, a surprise of 6 cents above the consensus estimate.

Revenues were higher, as well, on 5.5% higher same-store sales, thus S&P (CFRA) also raised their 12-month target for HD stock by $20 to $174 based on a revised earnings estimate of $8.15 (up 4 cents) for FY 2019.

Technically HD stock is in a broad bull market channel with near-term support at its 20-day moving average at $155 and resistance at Tuesday’s high at $161. The primary support is at the 50-day moving average and primary support line of the bull channel at about $150.

Very high volume accompanied Tuesday’s advance while yesterday’s selling was only half of Tuesday’s volume.

Once this stock settles down, following yesterday’s profit-taking, I assume that Home Depot will continue to rise within the confines of its bull channel. Thus, traders should use this pullback to buy HD stock at $155 with a target of $175.



Click to Enlarge

