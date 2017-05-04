Trade of the Day: Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

To receive further updates on this Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) trade as well as an alert when it’s time to take profits, sign up for a risk-free trial of SlingShot Trader today.

Today, we’re opening a new bullish trade on Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Better gaming numbers in China and a strong dollar are helping the sector and should support the inverted “head and shoulders” pattern that completed last week on LVS.

We like the trade as a very short-term position right now as it approaches 2016’s highs. We recommend remaining flexible if the stock consolidates at $61-62 per share, as that may act as short-term resistance.

‘Buy to open’ the LVS June 60 Calls (LVS170616C00060000) for a maximum price of $1.60.

