Trade the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) to Beat This Do-Nothing Market

Asset classes almost across the board have seen a historically boring few months as far as volatility is concerned. Although headline equity indices such as the S&P 500 — as represented by the popular SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY ) — and thus some very large-capitalization stocks have pushed higher year-to-date, the move has come on less and less volatility.

This has market participants (including yours truly) increasingly skeptical.

But I’ll be the first to admit that I don’t see what the next trigger for a volatility spike will be. On one hand, this low-vol environment is providing significantly fewer trading opportunities. But volatility in recent days has crashed to such low levels that one specific type of trade is becoming increasingly attractive using the SPY ETF and its options.

The implied volatility of options on the S&P 500 — represented by the CBOE Volatility Index (INDEXCBOE:VIX), aka the “Fear Index,” aka the VIX — traded below 10 this week, which historically speaking is a rare occurrence.

Furthermore, although it is true that implied volatility can remain low for an extended period of time and that the VIX is a better indicator for bottoms than for tops, a reading below 10 offers a good opportunity to make bets on an increase in volatility in the not-too-distant future.

On the below chart, we see that the last time before this week when the VIX traded at such low levels was February 2007. I remember it well. The VIX then spiked to 20 in a matter of days.



Click to Enlarge

To be clear, I’m not calling for a massive spike in the VIX in the intermediate-term, but we don’t even need that. I just believe implied volatility won’t remain this low for long.

How can we express such a view in the markets, you ask? Let’s look at the charts and build a trade.

SPY ETF Charts

On the multiyear weekly chart, we see that the SPY ETF — despite its multimonth rise — has yet to touch the very upper end of its multiyear up-trending channel.



Click to Enlarge

Through this lens, there could indeed be more upside in the fund toward $245 and possibly $250.

Next Page