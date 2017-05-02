Tuesday’s Vital Data: Twitter Inc (TWTR), Tesla Inc (TSLA) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

U.S. stock futures are mixed this morning, as caution takes hold of Wall Street ahead of a flood of corporate earnings reports and the start of the Federal Open Market Committee monetary policy meeting. The Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates steady, but analysts will scrutinize any policy statement for signs of commentary on the recent slowdown in the U.S. economy.

Against this backdrop, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 are off slightly, with Nasdaq-100 futures up 0.12%.

On the options front, Monday’s volume dipped to arrive below average for the past three weeks. Overall, about 13.7 million calls and 10.9 million puts changed hands yesterday. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio fell to a one-week low of 0.62, driving the 10-day moving average lower again to 0.65.

Driving Monday’s options activity, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) saw an uptick in call volume heading into last night’s quarterly report, though the results this morning are heavily favoring the bears. Elsewhere, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) drew heavy call volume after announcing 12 new live TV streaming deals and detailing a plan to be a leading online live streaming provider. Finally, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) is seeing mixed options action as the company prepares to head into the earnings confessional after the close tomorrow afternoon.

Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Fresh off a better-than-expected quarterly earnings report, Twitter parlayed the rising bullish sentiment among TWTR stock traders into another impressive gain yesterday. The company announced “plans to become a 24/7 live streaming video network at its NewFront presentation in New York,” CNBC reported. Twitter announced 12 new live deals for content, including sports, news and entertainment.

“We want to be the first place that anyone hears of anything that’s going on that matters to them,” said CEO Jack Dorsey told NewFront attendees.

TWTR options traders chased the stock higher on Monday, with calls snapping up 72% of the more than 394,000 contracts traded on the stock. What’s more, TWTR’s May put/call OI ratio has moved sharply lower in the past two weeks, dropping from a reading north of 1.0 to its current perch at 0.79, as traders add calls at a faster rate than puts. TWTR is now trading north of most major call accumulations in the May series, and traders will have to decide to take profits, or roll out and up for additional potential gains.

