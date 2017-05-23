Tuesday’s Vital Data: Bank of America Corp (BAC), Apple Inc. (AAPL) and BlackBerry Ltd (BBRY)

U.S. stock futures are pointing toward a fourth day of gains for the major market indices, as Wall Street looks toward economic data and Federal Reserve speeches to shake off an apparent suicide bombing in Manchester, England. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will meet with reporters on the bank’s opportunity and inclusive growth conference this morning, while Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker is slated to speak on economic outlook in New York.

Ahead of those speeches, however, the May PMIs for services and manufacturing will hit shortly after the open, as well as April new home sales data.

At last check, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.21%, with S&P 500 futures rising 0.15% and Nasdaq-100 futures higher by 0.22%.

On the options front, volume declined sharply from the May expiration driven activity heading into Friday last week. Monday’s volume plunged to a more reasonable 15.4 million calls and 10.8 million puts yesterday. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio fell to 0.54, while the 10-day moving average held at 0.62.

Leading Monday’s options activity, Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) attracted heavy call volume after CEO Brian Moynihan pushed for easier mortgage lending regulations. Meanwhile, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) was also call option heavy following a Morgan Stanley report predicting heavy demand for the 10th anniversary iPhone. Finally, BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY ) remained a bullish favorite after inking a software deal with Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ).

Bank of America Corp. (BAC)

Trouble with the Donald Trump administration has hit Bank of America and the banking sector rather hard in recent weeks. Instead of retreating, however, BofA CEO Brian Moynihan has gone on the attack, calling for an easing of mortgage requirements to spark demand. According to Moynihan, if the 20% down payment requirement for mortgages were rolled back to just 10% it would allow more buyers to obtain affordable mortgages and boost business for banks.

Call activity has remained elevated on BAC stock despite the recent turmoil. On Monday, BAC saw volume approach 708,000 contracts, with calls making up 78% of the day’s take as options traders appear to bet on a rebound. Appearances, however, can be deceiving.

For instance, Trade-Alert.com data highlights two large blocks totaling roughly 34,000 contracts and 43,000 contracts traded on BAC’s August $26 call for the bid price of 16 cents and 18 cents, or $16 and $18 per contract. In other words, these BAC call option traders are either selling premium in anticipation of the shares never trading above $26, or are looking to take profits at $26 on existing stock positions. Either way, this is hardly bullish call activity.

