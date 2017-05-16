Tuesday’s Vital Data: Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), Tesla Inc. (TSLA) and Twitter Inc. (TWTR)

U.S. stock futures are headed higher this morning, as the major market indices test fresh all-time highs. A continued rebound in energy prices is providing lift, after Russia and Saudi Arabia vowed to extend OPEC’s production cuts for another nine months. As a result, crude futures are trending higher again this morning, rising 57 cents to $49.17 per barrel.

Finally, economic data to watch this morning includes the April report on U.S. housing starts and building permits and the April industrial production and capacity utilization reports.

Heading into the open, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average are up 0.15%, S&P 500 futures have added 0.09% and Nasdaq-100 futures have gained 0.12%.

On the options front, volume remained strong on Monday, with about 16.4 million calls and 11.9 million puts changing hands. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio hit another one-month low of 0.55, while the 10-day moving average ticked lower to its second-consecutive monthly low of 0.63.

Headlining Monday’s options activity, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) drew heavy call volume after Goldman Sachs issued a bullish note and boosted its price target on NVDA stock. Meanwhile, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) attracted mixed activity in the wake of Morgan Stanley’s unexpected downgrade of TSLA stock. Finally, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) was a heavy call favorite after Nielsen reported that it was expanding its coverage of Twitter’s mobile campaigns.



Nvidia Corporation (NVDA)

NVDA stock is on fire right now, with the shares gaining a blistering 30% in the past week following an impressive first-quarter earnings report. And the rally has yet to subside, as analysts continue to pile on.

In fact, Goldman Sachs joined the fray yesterday, reiterating its “Buy” rating for NVDA and lifting its price target to $165 from $130. According to Goldman, Nvidia’s datacenter prospects are underappreciated, and the potential for Nvidia’s Volta processor in the artificial intelligence and machine learning markets should surprise many.

NVDA options traders continued to chase the shares on Monday, sending more than 560,000 contracts across the tape. Furthermore, calls snapped up 60% of the day’s take, continuing their recent preference for bullish bets.

But there is still plenty of room left on the bullish bandwagon in the options pits, as the June put/call open interest ratio lingers at 1.19, with puts outnumbering calls among options set to expire within the next month. With NVDA north of $130, the shares are trading well above all but the most bullish of option strikes, and traders should continue to play catch up over the next week.

