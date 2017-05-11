Why Twitter Inc (TWTR) Stock Is STILL a Big, Fat Dud

I know I am really going out on limb here, but it’s safe to say at this point that social media providers Twitter Inc (NASDAQ:TWTR) is no Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB). TWTR stock and FB are on stunningly different, divergent paths. Facebook is the clear winner by nearly every growth and profit yardstick you can come up with.

Facebook recently reported quarterly sales of $8 billion that jumped 49% from the previous year. Profits nearly doubled to $3 billion, or $1.04 per diluted share.

Shares outstanding rose only slightly and share-based compensation (an explicit employee cost that most tech companies try to ignore) was only $867 million. Free cash flow hit $3.8 billion.

Based off quarterly sales, TWTR stock is less than 7% of Facebook, but saw sales fall 8% to $548 million. Reported net loss fell, but was still a loss of $61.6 million. Shares outstanding rose only slightly. Free cash flow was quite respectable at $163.6 million (almost 23 cents per diluted share), but share-based compensation was $117 million of total free cash flow to suggest its operations are barely generating any cash.

The comparisons can stop there, because these are completely different animals. Facebook right now is easily deserving of the praise it receives for its business success — “another surge” in revenue, “impressive” audience growth, and that it “crushed analyst estimates” for the quarter. Monthly active users (MAU) hit 1.65 billion and include Facebook’s namesake social media site, as well as Instagram.

Twitter Stock: Financials

Twitter reported modest 3% MAU growth to 328 million, most of which are actually from outside of the United States. Daily active users actually ticked up 14% — a statistic it touted at the very start of its first quarter press release. I had to dig into the 10-Q financial filing for any detail of the three main financial statements (earnings, balance sheet and cash flow), though the letter to shareholders also included them.

Despite the unimpressive quarterly results, Twitter shares rallied strongly following its earnings report. The loss was less than analysts expected, and sales were higher than what they were calling for. However, Twitter lowered its profit guidance for the second quarter.

Twitter continues to work on ways to boost audience engagement, and hopefully sales and profits. Its shareholder letter detailed wanting to build a “better, more cohesive user experience that is driving accelerating audience growth,” and of course turn that into revenue growth. But we are all waiting for that to happen.

Like Facebook, Twitter is looking into increasing video feeds, including live streaming video. Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) YouTube has experienced fantastic success with recorded videos, which has also resonated with advertisers. Twitter plans to offer live streams of NFL Thursday night football games. Let’s see if it works.

Despite the active daily use of celebrities, politicians and even the President of the United States, Twitter just can’t seem to get the momentum going with advertisers. Advertising is extremely important for Twitter — it accounts for about 90% of sales.

