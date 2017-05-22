Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Stock Is Not the Bargain You’re Looking For

At the beginning of this month, we asked if Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI ) was about to hit a wall. Shares were up almost 50% on the year and were certainly overbought. ATVI stock is up slightly since then after reporting solid earnings. The question now shifts to Take Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO ), which is up 39% in 2017. Will TTWO stock have a similar reaction when it reports on Tuesday before the open?

Take-Two Interactive is well-known for video game series like BioShock, NHL 2K, WWE 2K and Borderlands.

Gamers no longer need a physical disc to play the game. They can download video games right to their consoles. Direct to consumer sales make it that much easier to purchase games. No more waiting, no more broken discs.

Convenience is never bad for sales.

Perhaps more importantly, companies like Take-Two Interactive are thriving from in-game purchases. Game developers have made it incredibly easy to spend $2 to $10 on in-game purchases. These purchases can be for customization effects or to unlock certain attributes or levels.

This not only boosts sales, but increases profitability as these sales have very good margins. It’s almost like the razor-razor blade model — only the razor costs $60 in most cases. While not everyone partakes in in-game purchases, many do and it’s great for game makers’ bottom line.

Looking Ahead at Take-Two Interactive

TTWO stock has been on fire, climbing over 88% in the past year. Growing sales 30% in fiscal 2016 certainly helps. While net income was slightly negative last year, it was a vast improvement from the $280 million loss in 2015.

For fiscal 2017, analysts expect earnings-per-share of $1.98, just a 1% improvement year-over-year. However, earnings expectations of $2.81 in 2018 represents 42% growth. Analysts expect sales to grow 18.8% this year and 20.7% next year.

For Take-Two Interactive though, the company could exceed, as it has a history of handedly topping analysts’ expectations. Additionally, Take-Two’s $250 million acquisition of Social Point could help boost sales and better position the company in the mobile-gaming arena.

Further coverage of competitive video gaming — eSports — puts even more attention on gaming. That should help drive consumers to top titles as well. This arena garnering more coverage certainly shouldn’t be viewed as a negative, as it’s like free press for video games and TTWO.

Next Page