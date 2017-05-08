Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Stock Falls After Earnings Miss

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN ) stock was down on Monday following the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2017.

Earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. during the second quarter of 2017 was $1.01. This is down from its earnings per share of $1.07 from the same time last year. It also just missed Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.02 for the quarter.

Tyson Foods, Inc. reported revenue of $9.08 billion in the second quarter of the year. This is a drop from the $9.17 billion that was reported by it in the second quarter of 2016. However, it did come in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $9.05 billion for the second quarter of 2017.

During the second quarter of the year, Tyson Foods, Inc. reported operating income of $571 million. The food company reported operating income of $704 million during the same period of the year prior.

Net income reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. in the second quarter of 2017 was $341 million. This is a decline from the net income of $434 million that was reported by TSN in the second quarter of the previous year.

Tyson Foods, Inc. also reaffirmed its guidance for the full year of 2017 in its most recent earnings report. The company says that it expects earnings per share for the year to range from $4.90 to $5.05. Wall Street is expecting the company to report earnings per share of $5.02 in 2017.

Tyson Foods, Inc. also notes that it is expecting its acquisition of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc (NYSE: APFH ) to be completed during its third quarter of 2017.

TSN stock was down 5% as of Monday morning.