Uber Driver Plunges Into Denver Sinkhole

An Uber driver in Denver had an unnerving experience with a sinkhole on Thursday.

Source: Shutterstock

The incident happened just before midnight on Thursday and it was the result of a busted water main. Emergency workers were on the scene and were blocking the area off. However, the Uber drive came from the rear of the unfinished blockade and went straight into the sinkhole.

The 12-inch water main busted and caused the hole in the pavement to form. Emergency workers in vests tried to warn the Uber driver away from the sinkhole, but they were unsuccessful in these attempts. The driver wasn’t injured and workers helped pull him from the car following the accident.

Travis Thompson, a spokesman for Denver Water, says the incident can act as a warning to other drivers. He notes that drivers should be cautious when they see emergency workers because they may have just arrived at the scene and don’t have everything blocked off yet. He also warns drivers not to try and drive through large puddles of water, reports The Denver Post.

“I had no clue it was there at all,” the Uber driver told CBS 4 while speaking about the sinkhole. ” It was just kind of a shocker for me, it was an unexplainable, just a crazy night tonight.”

The Uber driver said that he ran into the sinkhole in Denver after just dropping off a passenger. The workers at the scene turned off the water to several homes to fix the broken main. They say that old age is likely responsible for the issue.