Under Armour Inc (UAA) Stock Is Having a Mid-Life Crisis

When I looked at Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA ) a few months ago I told you to buy, buy, buy, and if you did you are now looking at a loss, loss, loss.

The stock is down almost 13% from my February 24 call. You have a right to ask where I went wrong.

The answer is that I underestimated the depth of the problems Under Armour now has in getting its merchandise into the hands of consumers.

When the company announced its March earnings last month, this became clear. There was a loss of $2.27 million, 1 cent per share, and revenue of $1.117 billion was up just 6% from the previous year’s $1.047 billion. The results spurred a small rally, but bears soon returned, as our Joseph Hargett noted, and our Laura Hoy says you should steer clear.

Fair enough. What would get Under Armour back on your buy list?

Where Do You Buy This Stuff?

The problems at Under Armour are in its sales channels.

Many of the sports retailers who once carried its clothes have gone under and the biggest chain standing, Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS ), is now selling its own Second Skin line, a store brand in UA’s “compression clothing” niche sure to add its own compression to UA margins.

Under Armour has sought to get around the block by signing a deal with Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS ). But, sticking new gear in a department store people visit for discounts is not a good look for what has been a premium brand. And, Kohl’s sales are not making up the lost volume anyway.

Under Armour does run its own shops, but they are mostly in outlet malls. Rival Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE ), meanwhile, has succeeded in getting full price in its department mall outlets, seen as destinations by customers. Under Armour is starting to copy this with its Brand House outlets in major cities, but risks having its shops seen as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) stores.

Under Armour has also copied Nike with its online shop. It, too, looks like a clone of the Nike operation, but it lacks one important category the Nike store emphasizes heavily: shoes.

